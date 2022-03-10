Youth gets 20 years of RI for sexually assaulting minor cousin in Ambala

Ambala, March 9
The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Aarti Singh, has sentenced a 20-year-old (child-in-conflict with law) to 20 years’ of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him for sexually assaulting his minor cousin.
The child-in-conflict with law stated that he belonged to a poor family. His mother was a heart patient and except for his father, nobody was earning in the family. Also,he was not a previous convict.
The public prosecutor for the state, assisted by counsel for the complainant, meanwhile, argued that the child-in-conflict, cousin of the minor prosecutrix aged 11, had committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon her and also threatened to kill her.
He submitted that maximum punishment be imposed upon him so that it should act as a deterrent for such persons in society. The fast-track court constituted under the POCSO Act held the child-in-conflict with law guilty for the commission of the offence.
