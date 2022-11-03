Youth gets 20-yr RI for sexual assault on minor

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 2

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Aarti Singh has sentenced a youth to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years for committing penetrative sexual assault on a minor girl.

In November 2020, a woman reportedly accused the youth of luring and eloping with her minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her. The fast-track court, constituted under the POCSO Act, held Satbir of Punjab guilty under the Act and Sections 363 and 366, IPC.

The convict claimed he had an aged mother and unmarried sister to look after and was the sole breadwinner of his family. The defence counsel submitted that a lenient view be taken while pronouncing the sentence.

Public Prosecutor Surjeet Singh, however, submitted that the convict committed penetrative sexual assault on the prosecutrix aged around 15 years. The act committed by him didn’t deserve leniency, he added.

The court held Satbir guilty saying he committed penetrative sexual assault on the prosecutrix who was less than 16 years in age. The convict is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years under Section 363, IPC, rigorous imprisonment for five years under Section 366, IPC, and rigorous imprisonment for 20 years under Section 4(2), POCSO Act.