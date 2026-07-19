Youth gets life term for sexually assaulting minor girl

Advertisement

The court has sentenced Sanju, alias Jaswinder (27), a resident of Ladwa, and imposed a fine of Rs 1.60 lakh on him.

Advertisement

According to the Kurukshetra police spokesperson, in January 2019, a woman, in her complaint lodged at the Ladwa police station, stated that she had three daughters and a son. Her 16-year-old daughter was abducted and sexually assaulted by the accused.

Advertisement

The court, in its order, stated that Sanju, alias Jaswinder, had been held guilty of offences punishable under Section 365 of the IPC, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

Under Section 365 of the IPC, Sanju has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, while under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, the convict has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Advertisement

He has further been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and pay a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 3 of the SC/ST Act. All sentences will run concurrently.