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Home / Haryana / Youth gets life term for sexually assaulting minor girl

Youth gets life term for sexually assaulting minor girl

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:14 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court to try offences of rape and under the POCSO Act), Kurukshetra, has sentenced a youth to rigorous imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting a minor girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.
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The court has sentenced Sanju, alias Jaswinder (27), a resident of Ladwa, and imposed a fine of Rs 1.60 lakh on him.

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According to the Kurukshetra police spokesperson, in January 2019, a woman, in her complaint lodged at the Ladwa police station, stated that she had three daughters and a son. Her 16-year-old daughter was abducted and sexually assaulted by the accused.

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The court, in its order, stated that Sanju, alias Jaswinder, had been held guilty of offences punishable under Section 365 of the IPC, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

Under Section 365 of the IPC, Sanju has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, while under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, the convict has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

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He has further been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and pay a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 3 of the SC/ST Act. All sentences will run concurrently.

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