Home / Haryana / Youth held for harassing varsity student in Sirsa

Youth held for harassing varsity student in Sirsa

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:37 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
The police have arrested a youth from Fatehabad on Friday, for allegedly harassing a university student and attempting suicide on the campus after she rejected his

marriage proposal.

The incident took place at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa on July 22, where the accused, identified as Rohit, a resident of Kirti Nagar, Fatehabad, reportedly proposed to the girl inside the university campus. When she refused, he allegedly tried to pressure her by holding a bottle of poisonous substance in his hand. Despite her repeated denial, the youth consumed the substance in the campus park, leading to a health emergency.

According to the police, the girl, a university student and resident of Fatehabad, approached the Civil Lines police station and lodged a complaint against the accused, Rohit.

In her statement, she alleged that he had been repeatedly calling and messaging her, sending obscene images on WhatsApp and threatening to take his own life or falsely implicate her in legal cases if she refused to marry him. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on August 5.

