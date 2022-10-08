Youth held for killing father

Gurugram, October 7
A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute in Gurugram, the police said here today.
Accused Anuj allegedly stabbed his father, Rakesh (52) to death during the intervening night of September 17 and 18 near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Gurugram and then fled from the spot, the police said.
Property dispute
The grandfather of the accused had given some land to his father and aunt. He was not happy with that decision and had developed enmity with his father and aunt. —Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP, Crime
A case of murder was registered at the IMT Manesar police station against the accused. He was arrested from Nevada in Gurugram on Thursday, an official said.
“The accused’s grandfather had given some land to his father and aunt. He was not happy with that decision and had developed enmity with his father and aunt,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).
The accused had frequent quarrels with his father on the issue. On the intervening night of September 17 and 18, he crushed his father to death under his car and fled from the spot.
“The accused also has some criminal background. He had been staying in Gurugram for the past three years,” Sangwan said.
