Home / Haryana / Youth held for killing labourer in Gurugram

Youth held for killing labourer in Gurugram

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:51 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
A labourer was stabbed to death in an old dispute for protesting against the molestation of a woman relative of his at Ghata village here on Sunday night. After committing the crime, the accused fled away, but police arrested him later. An FIR was registered at the Sector 56 police station.

The deceased was identified as Rajdev Kumar (26), a native of Saharsa district in Bihar. The accused was identified as Bobby. Rajdev had a fight with Bobby two days ago as the latter had allegedly molested his brother-in-law’s sister. Rajdev caught Bobby and thrashed him.

On Sunday, while returning home, Rajdev was stopped by Bobby and his accomplices, who attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. People living nearby informed Rajdev’s family and took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot. Following the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, an FIR was registered at the Sector 56 police station.

