Youth held for minor’s rape in Faridabad

Faridabad, May 1
The police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl. According to a complaint, the accused, identified as Mohit, alias Lala, hailed from Gautam Budh Nagar of UP. He was residing in Old Faridabad here.
