Youth held for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 12

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth. The accused allegedly raped the girl multiple times in the past three months. The arrested accused has been identified as Raj (20), a native of Nepal. The accused used to work at a tailor shop and lived in the neighbourhood of the girl.

The crime came to fore when the victim started complaining of stomach ache and the doctor revealed that she was 1.5 month pregnant.

The mother of the minor in her complaint alleged that her daughter had been complaining of severe abdominal pain for the past three days. On Tuesday, she took her to the ESIC Hospital in Manesar, where the doctors told that she was pregnant.

“Raj, who was living in their neighbourhood called, raped my daughter four times. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it,” the woman said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the IMT police station, Manesar..

Meanwhile, another 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old when she was alone at her home in Sector 9 A area on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered in this connection.