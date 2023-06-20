Youth held for raping minor in Gurugram

gurugram, June 19
A 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping and posting objectionable pictures of a 12-year-old girl on social media. The accused is identified as Purshottam, a resident of a colony in the Sector 9 A area. The police are questioning the accused and will produce him in a city court on Tuesday.
According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the accused lived in their neighbourhood. The incident took place on January 1 when she and her husband were out to work and their daughter was alone at home.
“After the rape, the accused lured also took objectionable pictures of her and circulated it on social media. When it came to our notice, I asked my daughter who told me about the incident and then I rushed her to the police on Sunday,” said the mother in her complaint.
The police said the accusedhad been arrested and was being questioned.
