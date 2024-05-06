Youth held with opium Plants

Sirsa: The Rori police arrested a youth identified as Tarsem Singh from Jhorar Rohi village with 1.25 kg of dried opium poppy plants on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said that an investigation had been initiated against the youth under the Narcotic Drugs and other Psychotropic Substances Act. He said the police had received a tip-off during a raid that Tarsem Singh of Jhorar Rohi village had kept opium poppy plants on the roof of his house. A police team then raided the house, apprehended Tarsem and seized the plants.
