Home / Haryana / Youth INLD leader slams govt over poor infra, education crisis in Sirsa

Youth INLD leader slams govt over poor infra, education crisis in Sirsa

Kotli accused the current government of shifting focus away from development issues and distracting the public with irrelevant matters like the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ scheme

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:16 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
Bhagwan Kotli addresses workers at a party event in Sirsa.
Youth INLD district president Bhagwan Kotli criticised the state government for neglecting basic infrastructure and education in Sirsa district. He stated that roads, sanitation and sewage systems were in disrepair, leaving residents frustrated. He also raised concerns about the severe shortage of teachers in government schools, which was affecting students’ education.

Kotli pointed out that Punjabi teachers have not been recruited in the state for over two decades. He shared recent government data showing significant teacher vacancies in Sirsa: 67 of 146 principal positions, 44 of 49 headmaster positions, 743 of 2,332 post-graduate teacher positions, and 199 of 2,351 TGT positions remain unfilled. Additionally, there are 212 vacancies out of 2,261 JBT positions, 74 out of 273 clerk positions, and 245 out of 746 fourth-grade positions.

Kotli also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of roads in the district, claiming that major roads and rural connections are filled with potholes. He criticised the government for failing to approve any major infrastructure projects for Sirsa in the last two decades. He contrasted this with the achievements of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who, during his tenure, built a weir on the Ghaggar, which reduced flooding risks and provided irrigation water to many villages. Under his leadership, several other major projects, including Chaudhary Devi Lal University, water tanks, and rural roads, were initiated in the district.

Kotli accused the current government of shifting focus away from development issues and distracting the public with irrelevant matters like the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ scheme. He also expressed dissatisfaction with Congress’s inability to effectively play its role as the opposition party.

