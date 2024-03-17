Youth killed after sibling’s dispute at Panipat village

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 16

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death while his brother sustained injuries after five persons attacked them at Burshyam village of the district. The police have started a probe into the matter. The deceased was identified as Akshya of Khalila village in Samalkha area. The injured, Pawan, is under treatment at the General Hospital.

Pawan, younger brother of the deceased, said Akshya was working as an electrician. He said their younger brother Harsh was studying in Class X and his exam centre was in Namunda village. Harsh had some altercation with his classmates during an examination around 10 days ago.

They were called at Burshyam village to reach a “compromise” on Friday evening. As they reached there some persons, including women, attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Some people took the injured to the General Hospital, where the doctors referred Akshya to the PGIMS, Rohtak. The family took him to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

Following the information, Inspector Phool Kumar, SHO, Samalkha, along with the team reached the hospital to inquire about the matter.

Inspector Phool Kumar said that a case has been registered under various sections of the IPC against some persons, including some minors. No accused has been arrested so far as they are on the run, he said. The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

“The actual reason behind the murder will be clear only after the arrest of the accused, but prima facie, it has come to light that there was some altercation among students during an exam,” the SHO said.

