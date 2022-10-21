Youth killed, friend injured in accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 20

In a hit-and-run case, a 25-year-old man was killed and his friend was critically injured after a speeding unidentified vehicle hit their bike on the Sukhrali flyover. The injured victim is being treated in a private hospital.

According to the complaint filed by Sandeep Bhagat, a resident of Jaicobpura Colony, his brother Shivam Bhagat along with his friend Kuldeep Patil, a native of Akola, Maharashtra, were headed towards IFFCO Chowk on Patil’s Yamaha bike. While getting off the flyover, a speeding vehicle hit the bike from behind and fled from the spot. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unknown driver at the Sector 18 police station.

“The search for the accused driver is on,” said Sub-Inspector Jitender Kumar, investigating officer.