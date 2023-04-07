Youth killed in Jind

Rohtak, April 6
Rahul, a youth of Bhambhewa village, was allegedly killed by some youths at a dhaba in Jind district late last night.
In a complaint lodged with the police, Rahul’s brother Ravi stated that Rahul had gone to his cousin’s dhaba last night.
“Dhaba owner Ashok’s friend Sahab Singh informed me that some youths had assaulted Rahul,” said Ravi.
Rahul later told Ravi that the youths had hit him with bricks and also shot at him. He was taken to the Jind Civil Hospital and later to Rohtak PGIMS, but could not be saved. The police have registered a case sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
Farmer’s body found
The body of Shamsher Singh, an elderly farmer of Mayna village in the district, was found lying in the fields on Thursday.
Injury marks on the farmer’s head and broken teeth indicated that he had been assaulted.
The police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
