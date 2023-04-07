Youth killed in Yamunanagar, two detained

Ambala, April 6
The Yamunanagar police have registered a case in connection with the death of a youth, who was killed last evening.
The victim has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Chuharpur Kalan village, while his cousin suffered injuries in the attack. The accused were identified as Shekhar, Abhishek and Ashu, all residents of Yamunanagar.
Complainant Aditya Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, stated that he received a call from his cousin, Vishal, that his car’s fuel ended midway and needed petrol.
“After filling the petrol in the car, I was about to keep the can in the car. Meanwhile, Shekhar, Abhishek and Ashu, along with three unknown men, who were on motorcycles, attacked Vishal with swords and sticks. I also got injured in the attack. Later, the accused managed to flee. Vishal was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” he said. A case has been registered. SHO Chhachhrauli police station, said, “Two accused have been detained and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.
