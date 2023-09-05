Youth missing in Georgia: Kin hold protest, demand high-level inquiry

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 4

Family members, relatives and community members of 22-year-old Abhishek of Kalram village, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in Georgia, protested at Ror Dharamshala here wearing black bands on Monday.

Suspecting the involvement of three youths from his village and a couple of other youths of the district in his missing, they met SP Shashank Kumar Sawan at the Karnal Mini-Secretariat.

They demanded the SP to intervene in the process of tracing Abhishek and requested him to raise the issue with the Embassy of India in the USA. SP Sawan assured them every kind of assistance and said they would verify the allegations.

Naseeb Karsa, president of All India Ror Mahasabha, said, “The SP has instructed the DSP to inquire into the issue.” Rajinder Arya Dadupur also demanded a high-level inquiry in this case.

#Karnal