Youth, mother found dead in Rohtak village

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 25

A youth and his mother were found dead in agricultural fields at Baliana village in Rohtak district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Prashant and his mother Rajbala of Baliana.

Prashant had recently returned from Canada, where he had gone for studies. His father died around 10 years ago. In a complaint lodged with the police, Rajbala’s brother Sansar said that Rajbala’s daughter had married against the wish of her family, due to which Rajbala and Prashant were upset.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the mother-son duo may have died by suicide, though the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out. The bodies were sent for autopsy. No FIR had been registered till filing of this report.