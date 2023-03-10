Youth murdered

Tribune News Service

Rewari: A 21-year-old youth was thrashed to death at Uttam Mohalla, Rewari, on Holi. The deceased was identified as Sandeep of Shiv Nagar locality. Sandeep, along with some friends, had gone to Uttar Mohalla to celebrate Holi. A case was registered. — TNS

Man stabbed to death DJ held

Rohtak: A migrant worker was stabbed to death, following an altercation with a disc jockey (DJ) at a Holi function. The police have registered a case and arrested DJ Ronak and his accomplice Aman. SHO (Urban Estate) Prahlad Singh stated that Tula Ram of UP used to live with his brother Bhupender in Sector 5. “On the occasion of Holi, both the brothers had gone to meet their sister in Ram Gopal Colony, where an altercation broke out between Tula Ram and DJ Ronak, following which Ronak allegedly attacked Tula Ram with a knife.