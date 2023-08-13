Youth murdered in Jhajjar, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, August 12

A 23-year-old youth, identified as Navdeep, alias Sheetu, of Chhara Chungi was found murdered at Mangli Ram Park here today.

As per the complainant, Navdeep left the house on Friday night, but did not return. His body was found in a park when his family started searching for him.

Karamvir, SHO, City police station, said Ashish and Jitender, alias Kala, had been arrested. “Navdeep, Ashish and Jitender consumed alcohol in the park on Friday night. Navdeep engaged in a scuffle with the two over some issue. Thereafter, Ashish and Jitender attacked him with a branch of a tree, causing his death,” he stated.

