Youth murdered in Jhajjar, 2 held

Jhajjar, August 12
A 23-year-old youth, identified as Navdeep, alias Sheetu, of Chhara Chungi was found murdered at Mangli Ram Park here today.
As per the complainant, Navdeep left the house on Friday night, but did not return. His body was found in a park when his family started searching for him.
Karamvir, SHO, City police station, said Ashish and Jitender, alias Kala, had been arrested. “Navdeep, Ashish and Jitender consumed alcohol in the park on Friday night. Navdeep engaged in a scuffle with the two over some issue. Thereafter, Ashish and Jitender attacked him with a branch of a tree, causing his death,” he stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...