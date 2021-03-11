Youth rounded up for rape

Faridabad, April 23
The police have rounded up a man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl here on Friday.
The accused identified as Saurabh, a resident of Surya Vihar colony here, had called the victim to meet him at a secluded spot on some pretext.
The accused was known to the victim for the past three months. The parents of the girl lodged a complaint after she revealed the matter to them.
“The accused, who is rounded up, is likely to be arrested as soon as the investigation is over,” said the police. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...