Youth rounded up for rape

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 23

The police have rounded up a man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl here on Friday.

The accused identified as Saurabh, a resident of Surya Vihar colony here, had called the victim to meet him at a secluded spot on some pretext.

The accused was known to the victim for the past three months. The parents of the girl lodged a complaint after she revealed the matter to them.

“The accused, who is rounded up, is likely to be arrested as soon as the investigation is over,” said the police. —