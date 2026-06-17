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Home / Haryana / Youth shot at after village dispute in Ambala’s Dukheri village

Youth shot at after village dispute in Ambala’s Dukheri village

19-year-old injured in firing incident; CCTV footage captures aftermath as police launch hunt for accused

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 08:05 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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A youth sustained bullet injuries following an alleged dispute at Dukheri village under the jurisdiction of the Parao police station on Wednesday.

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The victim was identified as Keshav Rana (19), a resident of Dukheri village.

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After hearing gunshots, Keshav’s family members and neighbours rushed out of their homes. He was immediately taken to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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According to information, the victim had recently been involved in a verbal altercation with some youths in the village. The accused had allegedly threatened to kill him within three days.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the street. In the footage, a youth can be seen running away after the firing incident, while Keshav is seen lying on the road. The exact reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained.

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On receiving information, police officials and the Scene of Crime team reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

SHO, Parao police station, Devender Kumar said, “A firing incident was reported from Dukheri village. It has come to light that the victim had a dispute in the village recently. Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. Efforts are being made to nab the accused.”

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