Youth shot dead at dhaba in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 6

A-26-year-old youth was shot dead at a dhaba on Khewra Road in the Bahalgarh area of the district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shakib of Babri village in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Shadab, nephew of Shakib, in his complaint to the Bahalgarh police said he along with his uncle Shakib had come to Bahalgarh 12 days ago from their village and were selling blankets and quilts. They were living in a rented accommodation.

He further said both had gone to have a cup of tea on Bala Ji dhaba on Bahalgarh-Khewra Road on Sunday at around 12 am.

Two youths came to the dhaba and went away from there. Meanwhile, two youths came on a motorcycle and shot Shakib, who was standing near the dhaba gate. The miscreants ran away from the spot after shooting a fire on Shakib’s forehead. Shakib fell on the road and died at the spot.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the dhaba. The Bahalgarh police reached the spot to probe the matter. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly killing Shakib.

