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Home / Haryana / Youth shot dead in Rewari village

Youth shot dead in Rewari village

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 10:57 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A local youth was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants at Gokalgarh village in the district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Manoj, a resident of Gokalgarh. He had recently been released on bail in connection with a murder case.

The incident took place when Manoj went to a shop near the village bus stop to get his motorcycle repaired. Three youths from the same village arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them opened fire at him. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack.

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Despite sustaining a bullet injury, Manoj managed to phone his mother and a friend, Abhishek, informing them about the attack. Abhishek rushed to the spot and shifted Manoj to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the police have registered a case against three village youths, identified as Maninder, Vishal, and Mahesh. Rewari Superintendent of Police (SP) visited the spot to inspect the scene of crime.

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