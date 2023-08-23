Youth shot dead in Rohtak village

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 22

Niketan, a 25-year-old man of Sunaria village in Rohtak district, was shot dead by three youths on Tuesday evening. The assailants entered Niketan’s house at the village and started firing at him. They fled the scene thereafter. Niketan received four bullet injuries and was killed on the spot.

A team of police and forensic officials reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Some personal enmity is stated to have led to the murder.

Meanwhile, two students were injured in a group clash at Rohtak on Tuesday.

