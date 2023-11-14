Youth shot in gang rivalry in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 13

Mohit, a youth of Karor village in Rohtak district, was shot during an alleged gang war during the Diwali festivities on Sunday.

As per village sources, a gang war between Anil Chhippi and Chhaju gangs has been going on for years. Mohit was reportedly associated with the Chhippi gang.

Following the killing, village residents blocked the Rohtak-Delhi highway to demand the arrest of the shooters and establishment of a police post at the village.

Police and administrative officials reached the protest site and persuaded them to lift the blockade.

