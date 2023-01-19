Youth stabbed to death

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 18

A 24-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in Shastri Nagar of Karnal on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Jitender and the incident took place when he was going to bring sweets for his sister’s birthday. The deceased’s father, Madan, said his son had gone to the market to bring sweets, but after some time, they got information that he was lying in a pool of blood on the road.

Forensic experts and the police reached the spot and collected evidence. Family members suspected the involvement of a person, whose sister had eloped with a friend of the deceased.

“On the complaint of the family, we have registered a case against a man under Section 302 of the IPC ,” said the Ram Nagar SHO.