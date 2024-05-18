Youth stabbed to death at Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 17

A youth was stabbed to death at Bayanpur Khurd in Sonepat town Thursday midnight. The police have registered a murder case against three persons. The deceased has been identified as Ajay.

Narender of Bayanpur Khurd, in his complaint to the police, said his son Ajay had gone to attend his friend’s birthday party.

He said around 1.30 am, his door bell rang and when he opened the gate, he saw his son lying on the ground in a pool of blood. They took him to the local General Hospital. His son told him that Akash, Lucky, Babbal and other youths had attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. He was later shifted to the PGIMS, Khanpur, where he died. A case has been registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat