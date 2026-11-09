A dispute over bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations turned fatal after a youth was stabbed to death and his friend injured at a hotel in Barwala town of Hisar district on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mandeep, while his friend Naseeb sustained stab injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Barwala.

According to information, Mandeep, Naseeb and their friend Sachin were staying in a hotel room when they started bursting firecrackers. Another group of youths staying at the hotel objected to it which led to a verbal spat.

The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, during which a a group of five youths allegedly attacked Mandeep with a knife. When Naseeb tried to intervene, he too was stabbed.

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On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured youths to the Civil Hospital in Barwala, were Mandeep was declared dead.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation to identify and arrest the accused.