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Home / Haryana / Youth stabbed to death over firecracker dispute at hotel in Hisar's Barwala

Youth stabbed to death over firecracker dispute at hotel in Hisar's Barwala

Friend injured as altercation between two groups of youths turns violent

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:17 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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The deceased has been identified as Mandeep, while his friend Naseeb sustained stab injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Barwala. Image credit/ANI
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A dispute over bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations turned fatal after a youth was stabbed to death and his friend injured at a hotel in Barwala town of Hisar district on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mandeep, while his friend Naseeb sustained stab injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Barwala.

According to information, Mandeep, Naseeb and their friend Sachin were staying in a hotel room when they started bursting firecrackers. Another group of youths staying at the hotel objected to it which led to a verbal spat.

The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, during which a a group of five youths allegedly attacked Mandeep with a knife. When Naseeb tried to intervene, he too was stabbed.

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On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured youths to the Civil Hospital in Barwala, were Mandeep was declared dead.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation to identify and arrest the accused.

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