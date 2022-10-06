Youth stabs woman, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 5

A 32-year-old woman, running a cigarette kiosk at Sheetla Mata Road in Sector 12A, was stabbed by a youth, who earlier used to work with her, on Monday night.

The accused was arrested and confessed to committing the crime. He was produced in a city court today and later sent to judicial custody.

The woman was seriously injured and is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 14 police station.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm. Gurdayal Singh, who runs a food stall near the cigarette kiosk, filed a complaint of the incident. He said Pooja, the victim, was standing at the kiosk with her children when a youth named Chanchal approached her.

“Chanchal started beating Pooja and later, took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed her in stomach. He managed to escape and we rushed Pooja to a hospital. Chanchal used to earlier work with Pooja at the kiosk,” said Gurdayal in his complaint. According to the police, Pooja was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A from where she was referred to Safdarjungh Hospital due to her critical condition. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC .

