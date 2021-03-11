Youth succumbs to injuries

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 6

Another youth succumbed to his injuries today. The accident took place on June 1, when he along with his two friends on a mobike was hit by a car near the Gharaunda bus stand.

Rohit (20) had died on the spot, Gurjant succumbed to his injuries today while Sushil is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Deepak Kumar, SHO, Gharaunda, said a case had already been registered under the IPC.