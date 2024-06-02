Youth volunteers honoured by DC for services during Lok Sabha poll duty

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 1

The recent elections for the 18th Lok Sabha, held in Gurugram, were marked by a successful and heartening initiative involving young volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC). In the same sequence, 510 volunteers of the NSS and NCC, who assisted voters in about two hundred centres in Gurugram and Badshahpur Assembly constituencies, were honoured by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav for their excellent service.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the voter experience and fostering democratic engagement among youth, was met with resounding success. Trainee IAS Anirudh Yadav was also present in the programme organised at the Mini Secretariat.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav praised the volunteers for their commendable services and also honoured them by presenting certificates. Motivating the volunteers to continue providing social services, he said voters play an important role in a democratic system.

He said a dedicated team of 480 NSS and 30 NCC volunteers participated in the initiative, offering services across more than 200 polling booths. These enthusiastic young volunteers performed various crucial tasks, contributing significantly to the smooth conduct of the elections. The duties assigned to them included assistance to the elderly, assistance to persons with disabilities and infirmity, traffic and queue management, serving water and electrolyte solutions and assisting voters to find their booths.

DC Yadav said that the zeal and enthusiasm demonstrated by these volunteers were commendable. Their efforts not only facilitated a seamless voting process but also highlighted the importance of youth involvement in civic duties. By engaging in this initiative, the young volunteers gained valuable insights into the democratic process and their roles and responsibilities as future citizens.

