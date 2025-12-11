DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Youth wanted in 8 cases nabbed after gunfight

Youth wanted in 8 cases nabbed after gunfight

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:22 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
The accused undergoing treatment at PGIMS in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
An absconding youth wanted in several criminal cases across multiple districts was arrested on Wednesday evening after an encounter with the Rohtak police near the Industrial Model Township. The accused, identified as Mohit, a resident of Kathura village in Sonepat, suffered a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak for treatment.

SP Surendra Singh Bhoria said a country-made pistol, four live cartridges, two empty cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession. “Mohit has eight criminal cases registered against him in various police stations of Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Jhajjar and Rohtak districts,” he said.

The SP said preliminary investigation suggested that Mohit, along with his associates, had fired nearly 50 rounds in Karnal on October 29. “A case is already registered at Sadar Police Station, Karnal. He has also been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in a kidnapping case. Recently, Mohit and his aides were planning to murder a youth,” Bhoria added.

The SP said: “Acting on a tip-off the police team tried to stop a suspicious youth on a motorcycle in IMT area. He opened fire on the police team, prompting them to retaliate. During the exchange, the suspect was shot in the leg,” the SP said.

