Youth who died in UK cremated in Jind village

The body of youth Kamal of Kharakgagar village in Jind district, who died due to cardiac arrest in the UK, was brought back to his native village after spending about Rs 3 lakh. Kamal had gone to the UK via donkey route by spending nearly Rs 30 lakh two-and-a half years ago. Villagers said he died on September 26 in Birmingham and the family managed to get back the body to perform his last rites. His father Ajmer Singh said Kamal was his only child.

