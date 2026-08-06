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Home / Haryana / Youth who stabbed teacher had purchased knife 2 months ago: Probe

Youth who stabbed teacher had purchased knife 2 months ago: Probe

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 11:07 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The 21-year-old youth who stabbed a teacher to death at a private school on Monday had already hatched a plan to commit the murder, police probe has revealed.

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The incident took place in Sikrona village. The investigators revealed that the accused, Amit, had purchased a knife around two months befo re the incident and was on the lookout for an opportunity to attack the victim, Sandhya Sharma (28), ever since.

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A senior investigating officer said the police questioning revealed that Amit was infatuated with Sandhya, but she had rejected his advances. He resented Sandhya after she switched her school and residence after an earlier molestation charge. The victim’s husband, Vicky Gurjar, said, “Distressed by Amit’s behavior at her previous school, she had lodged a police complaint against him. Later, Amit admitted his mistake and apologised. If the police had acted strictly in this matter earlier, Sandhya might have been alive,” he added.

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