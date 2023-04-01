Youths attack teacher with rods, sticks in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 31

A teacher of a private school was critically injured after he was assaulted by some students near Seekri village here this morning.

As per the complaint, the teacher, Chander Pal Dagar (45) of Jharsently, was attacked by some youths with rods and sticks when he was going to the school. One of the accused was Vinit of Nangla. The youths might had attacked the teacher as he had rebuked a student for not adhering to the school dress code, the complaint said. A complaint has been registered in the case, but no arrest has been made.

