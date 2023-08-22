Youth’s body found at Gurugram village

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 21

A youth reportedly in his early twenties was found dead in the fields at Lakhuwal village in Gurugram district, the police officials confirmed here, today.

The police suspected that it was a case of murder as an injury was found on his head, which probably led to his death. However, the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after the report of the post-mortem examination was received by the police. The deceased youth could not be identified immediately.

A team from the Sohna police station reached the fields at Lakhuwas village and took the body into custody and sent it to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In the preliminary findings, the police suspected that the youth might have been hit by a brick or a stone on his head, which led to his death.The police has summoned the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas to get some clues into the incident.

The police investigating team suspect that this crime might have been committed due to some personal enmity.

