Youth's body found from canal in Yamunanagar

ANI

Yamunanagar, December 13

A youth in his 20s was found dead in a canal in Haryana's Yamunanagar, police said.

The body was found from the Western Yamuna Canal located behind a hotel in the area. There were injury marks on the body.

As per reports, the deceased was around 20 to 25 years old.

"We had received information about the body. The body was cut with a sharp-edged weapon. It is a 20-25-year-old youth. Prima facie it seems to be a case of murder. Action is on in the matter," said DSP Kanwaljeet Singh.

Further details are awaited.

