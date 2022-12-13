Youth's body found from canal in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, December 13
A youth in his 20s was found dead in a canal in Haryana's Yamunanagar, police said.
The body was found from the Western Yamuna Canal located behind a hotel in the area. There were injury marks on the body.
As per reports, the deceased was around 20 to 25 years old.
"We had received information about the body. The body was cut with a sharp-edged weapon. It is a 20-25-year-old youth. Prima facie it seems to be a case of murder. Action is on in the matter," said DSP Kanwaljeet Singh.
Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...