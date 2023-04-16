Youth's body found hanging from tree

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 15

The body of a 23-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree on the Aurangabad-Gahlab link road here today morning.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Krishan, a resident of Aurangabad village. The complaint filed by his kin read the body was hanged using the T- shirt of the deceased. “He left the house on the previous day on the pretext of meeting someone. He was unmarried. Around six to seven persons, including a woman who was known to the Krishan, are involved in his murder. It was a pre-planned move,” Mahesh Kumar, the deceased’s brother, said.

A case booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons. A probe had been launched into the incident, said a police official.