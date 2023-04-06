Youths create ruckus outside college, booked

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 5

Tense situation prevailed outside Government PG College in Sector 14 here today after scores of bike-borne youths, carrying sticks, created a ruckus.

People in the area alleged that youths fired in the air to create panic. However, after prompt action by the police and the college authorities, no untoward incident took place.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan constituted five teams to trace and arrest the accused.

Sources said some youths assembled in the college and claimed that Vipin had been declared president of the students’ union. But there was no schedule or plan for polls. Thereafter, several youths started a parade on bikes with sticks in their hands.

“We have registered a case in this regard. The main accused, Vipin, of the Gharaunda area had declared himself president of the students union without any elections or schedule. The accused in the incident have been identified. A few suspects have been detained and are being questioned,” said SP Sawan.