Youths create ruckus outside college, booked

Karnal, April 5
Tense situation prevailed outside Government PG College in Sector 14 here today after scores of bike-borne youths, carrying sticks, created a ruckus.
People in the area alleged that youths fired in the air to create panic. However, after prompt action by the police and the college authorities, no untoward incident took place.
SP Shashank Kumar Sawan constituted five teams to trace and arrest the accused.
Sources said some youths assembled in the college and claimed that Vipin had been declared president of the students’ union. But there was no schedule or plan for polls. Thereafter, several youths started a parade on bikes with sticks in their hands.
“We have registered a case in this regard. The main accused, Vipin, of the Gharaunda area had declared himself president of the students union without any elections or schedule. The accused in the incident have been identified. A few suspects have been detained and are being questioned,” said SP Sawan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...