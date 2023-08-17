Panipat: Youths enter Samalkha mosque, create ruckus

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 16

The situation got tense in Samalkha town on Independence Day when a group of youths carrying out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ created ruckus at a mosque in the city. They entered the mosque and raised slogans. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

As per the available information, a group of youths conducted ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Independence Day at Samalkha town.

In a complaint to DGP Haryana, SP Panipat, DC Panipat and other higher officials, a group of around 250 youths allegedly reached Sarai Mohalla and gathered in front of Jama Masjid there and raised slogans there.

Meanwhile, the police reached there and the youths came out of the mosque. The police have started a probe into the matter.

