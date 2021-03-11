Youths fire into the air in Jind village

PTI

Jind, May 29

Some youths resorted to indiscriminate firing in the air outside a man’s house in a village in Jind district, injuring no one but triggering panic in the neighbourhood, the police said on Sunday.

The police said some youths reached outside the house of Nafe Singh in Lone village and started firing in the air on late Saturday night and fled the spot after firing a few rounds, they said. On Singh’s complaint, the police have lodged an FIR, naming a youth and his unknown accomplices, they said.

A probe is on in the case and the police are trying to identify and nab the culprits, they said.