Youths open fire at cashier in Sonepat hotel

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 2

Some youths allegedly created a ruckus and shot at a cashier in a hotel near Murthal village in Sonepat district on the intervening night of January 1 and 2. The injured cashier, identified as Bijendra of Sandal Kalan village, is undergoing treatment.

The police said one of the youths was drinking alcohol, and was stopped by the hotel staff. The others then created a ruckus and left, but later returned to vandalise the hotel.

The cashier told the police that the hotel belonged to a BJP leader, and around 11.30 pm, the youths, accompanied by two girls, came to the hotel. When the youth was told not to drink, he started arguing with the bouncer. When they called up the police, the accused fled in a car bearing a Rajasthan number.

However, at around 2.53 am, six-seven youths came to the hotel and started throwing stones on the hotel. One of them fired at the staff and a bullet hit the cashier. The attackers then fled. Bijendra was admitted to a private hospital at Murthal.

A case has been registered under the IPC and the Arms Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Sonepat