Youths perform dangerous fireworks stunt from moving car on Dwarka Expressway

A video showing a group of youths setting off fireworks from a moving car while performing stunts on the Dwarka Expressway has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over the safety of other motorists.

The video shows a Hyundai car speeding along the expressway, with its windows tinted jet black.

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The driver, with the window rolled down, is seen steering the vehicle with one hand while using the other to set off a 'sky shot' (aerial firework).

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Meanwhile, a person travelling in a car behind emerges through its sunroof to record the entire incident.

Following the circulation of the video, police swung into action and launched an investigation. A senior police officer said that a probe was under way and action would be taken as per the law.

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Local residents said the youths' act posed a serious risk to other motorists on the expressway.

They pointed out that had a sky shot launched from the moving car struck another vehicle, it could have resulted in a major accident.

Fortunately, no accident has been reported in connection with the incident.