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Home / Haryana / Youths perform dangerous fireworks stunt from moving car on Dwarka Expressway

Youths perform dangerous fireworks stunt from moving car on Dwarka Expressway

Viral video shows driver setting off aerial firecrackers while steering with one hand, as another youth films the act from a following car's sunroof; police launch probe

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:20 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A video showing a group of youths setting off fireworks from a moving car while performing stunts on the Dwarka Expressway has gone viral on social media. Image credit/Videograb from social media
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A video showing a group of youths setting off fireworks from a moving car while performing stunts on the Dwarka Expressway has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over the safety of other motorists.

The video shows a Hyundai car speeding along the expressway, with its windows tinted jet black.

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The driver, with the window rolled down, is seen steering the vehicle with one hand while using the other to set off a 'sky shot' (aerial firework).

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Meanwhile, a person travelling in a car behind emerges through its sunroof to record the entire incident.

Following the circulation of the video, police swung into action and launched an investigation. A senior police officer said that a probe was under way and action would be taken as per the law.

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Local residents said the youths' act posed a serious risk to other motorists on the expressway.

They pointed out that had a sky shot launched from the moving car struck another vehicle, it could have resulted in a major accident.

Fortunately, no accident has been reported in connection with the incident.

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