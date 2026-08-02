Youth’s resolve essential for making nation drug-free: Haryana Governor

Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh said the state would play a leading role in making the society drug-free and urged citizens to actively contribute towards realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

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He was addressing a gathering at Kurukshetra University on the occasion of ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Sunday.

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Ashim Kumar administered the pledge for a Drug-Free India to students, faculty members and university officials.

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The Governor said the nationwide campaign, launched by the Prime Minister aims to unite more than one crore young people in the fight against substance abuse. The dream of transforming India into a drug-free and developed nation can be realised only through the resolve of its youth power. Every single young person in the country must take a pledge to steer India towards strength, prosperity and well-being.

“India has successfully overcome numerous challenges throughout its history, including foreign invasions, wars, economic crises and pandemics. We are confident that the country’s youth would also defeat the menace of drugs through collective determination. The people of Haryana would play a leading role in making society drug-free and contribute towards realising the vision of a developed India by 2047,” he said.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the campaign launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an important initiative to nurture healthy, aware and responsible citizens. He described the campaign as not merely an awareness drive against substance abuse but a broader people’s movement dedicated to nation-building.

He said that with nearly 65 per cent of India’s population below the age of 35, the country’s youth constitute its greatest strength and the strongest foundation for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

During the programme, participants watched PM Modi’s virtual address to youth of the nation, in which he launched the nationwide campaign.

First Lady of Haryana Mitra Ghosh, former minister Subhash Sudha, State Director of Mera Yuva Bharat Aakarsh Dixit, Deputy Director Surmayi Sharma, school principals, faculty members, staff and students attended the event.