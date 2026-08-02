DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Youth’s resolve essential for making nation drug-free: Haryana Governor

Youth’s resolve essential for making nation drug-free: Haryana Governor

Addresses ‘Nasha-Mukt Yuva’ programme at Kurukshetra University

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:52 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh being welcomed at Kurukshetra University by VC Som Nath Sachdeva.
Advertisement

Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh said the state would play a leading role in making the society drug-free and urged citizens to actively contribute towards realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Advertisement

He was addressing a gathering at Kurukshetra University on the occasion of ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ashim Kumar administered the pledge for a Drug-Free India to students, faculty members and university officials.

Advertisement

The Governor said the nationwide campaign, launched by the Prime Minister aims to unite more than one crore young people in the fight against substance abuse. The dream of transforming India into a drug-free and developed nation can be realised only through the resolve of its youth power. Every single young person in the country must take a pledge to steer India towards strength, prosperity and well-being.

“India has successfully overcome numerous challenges throughout its history, including foreign invasions, wars, economic crises and pandemics. We are confident that the country’s youth would also defeat the menace of drugs through collective determination. The people of Haryana would play a leading role in making society drug-free and contribute towards realising the vision of a developed India by 2047,” he said.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the campaign launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an important initiative to nurture healthy, aware and responsible citizens. He described the campaign as not merely an awareness drive against substance abuse but a broader people’s movement dedicated to nation-building.

He said that with nearly 65 per cent of India’s population below the age of 35, the country’s youth constitute its greatest strength and the strongest foundation for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

During the programme, participants watched PM Modi’s virtual address to youth of the nation, in which he launched the nationwide campaign.

First Lady of Haryana Mitra Ghosh, former minister Subhash Sudha, State Director of Mera Yuva Bharat Aakarsh Dixit, Deputy Director Surmayi Sharma, school principals, faculty members, staff and students attended the event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts