Home / Haryana / Youths speed away with Hisar policeman clinging to SUV

Youths speed away with Hisar policeman clinging to SUV

Hisar Police spokesperson Vikas said it was not a case of abducting a policeman, but an attempt to avoid police action

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:03 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A disturbing incident occurred in Hisar, Haryana, where a police officer was dragged by a Scorpio vehicle near the IG office.

The incident took place on January 14 when the police officer tried to stop the vehicle, which had youths sitting on its roof. However, in an attempt to flee, the driver sped away with the officer hanging onto the side. They dropped him off after some distance.

Hisar Police spokesperson Vikas said it was not a case of abducting a policeman, but an attempt by the youths to flee to avoid police action.

The police are investigating the incident.

