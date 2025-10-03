YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested on charges of spying

The Palwal police have arrested a YouTuber on the charges of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and high commission. The YouTuber, Wasim Akram, had been in contact with Pakistani agents for the past three years. It is alleged that he had also met some agents in Delhi and provided them with SIM cards.

Advertisement

A senior investigating officer said that the police got hold of some WhatsApp chats from Wasim's phone, some of which had been deleted, which are now being recovered with the help of cyber cell. Another Pakistani spy, Taufiq, was arrested by the Palwal police last week and now both accused are in police remand.

Advertisement

The arrest of Wasim, a resident of Kot village in Hathin area of Palwal district yesterday has alerted investigative agencies. Wasim used to make YouTube videos on the history of Mewat.

Advertisement

According to the police, Wasim had come in contact with Pakistani agent Danish in 2021 while applying for a visa to Pakistan. Although his family denies his travel to Pakistan, during interrogation several shocking facts emerged.

Both accused were in contact with the ISI and the Pakistan high commission through internet calls. Palwal Varun Singla, SP, has assigned the Palwal crime branch and AVT Hathin to thoroughly investigate the case. The Intelligence Bureau is also in constant contact with the police regarding this case. It is likely that more arrests may be made in the coming days.

Advertisement

Taufiq, a resident of Alimev village who was arrested on September 26, had revealed the name of Wasim. Taufiq had been sending sensitive information to Pakistan since 2022.

“Both accused were in touch with the Pakistani high commission and ISI. Our crime branch teams are questioning both after taking them in police remand. A further probe is underway”, said Varun Singla, Palwal SP.

A YouTuber has previously been arrested in Haryana on charges of espionage. Hisar police had arrested Jyoti Malhotra on May 16. Investigations revealed that she had travelled to Pakistan several times and shared intelligence there.