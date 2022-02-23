Z-plus security provided to Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim based on threat perception: Khattar

Whether a prisoner is lodged in jail or out on furlough, it is the government’s job to ensure his security, say Haryana CM

PTI

Chandigarh, February 23

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said Z-plus security cover has been provided to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh based on the threat perception.

If a prisoner, whether lodged inside jail or out on furlough, faces a threat, it is the government’s duty to provide security to him, the chief minister said.

According to officials, Singh was given the Z-plus security cover by the state government during his 21-day furlough due to a “high-level threat” to his life from pro-Khalistan elements.

Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his ashram in Sirsa, was released on furlough on February 7 from Rohtak district’s Sunaria jail.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Panchkula, Khattar said, “A person is given security on the basis of threat perception.”

Whether a prisoner is lodged in jail or out on furlough, it is the government’s job to ensure his security, he said.

“It is not that he demanded Z-plus security... till the time he faces the security threat, providing security is our job,” he added.

The chief minister said when the government feels that there is a change in Singh’s threat perception, his security will be reviewed accordingly.

A recent communication from a senior Haryana Police official to the Rohtak Range commissioner on Singh’s threat perception stated, “He faces a high-level threat from radical Sikh extremists in India and abroad.”

“There are reliable inputs regarding the threat to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh from pro-Khalistan activists,” the official communication said.

Home Minister Anil Vij denied having any knowledge of the official communication.

“No such report has come to me nor has any such file gone through my office, so I have no information,” he said replying to reporters’ questions here.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is currently staying at his Gurugram ashram and has been kept under heavy security.

He was granted furlough just days before the February 20 Assembly polls in Punjab, where his sect has a large number of followers, particularly in Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala and Muktsar.

Earlier, Khattar had denied any link between Singh’s furlough and the Punjab polls, saying it was a coincidence.

Besides the rape cases, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill a Dera manager in 2002.

In 2019, Singh and three others were also convicted for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

#gurmeet ram rahim

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated