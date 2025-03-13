Zero hour sparks heated discussions on local issues

During the ongoing session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, various ministers responded to queries and outlined upcoming infrastructure and development projects across the state.

Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar informed the House that the maintenance of phirnis (village periphery roads) falls under Panchayati Raj Institutions, including Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads. He said repair work in three villages of Badli constituency — Yakubpur, Aurangpur, and Kot — was underway, with expected completion dates of March 30, April 30 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Haryana Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the Markanda dam would undergo de-silting by June 30, and crack repairs by June 30, 2026.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel announced plans for a stadium and city park in Bawani Khera, replacing the previously planned Valmiki Stadium, which was scrapped due to high-tension wires. He also assured that the stalled Municipal Corporation building in Yamunanagar would be constructed at a newly selected site.

Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa informed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was considering a highway from Sewah to Yamunanagar via Kurukshetra, which would address the need for a bypass in Kurukshetra. Additionally, three villages in Pundri constituency — Habdi, Pabnawa, and Karoda — would receive urban-level facilities under the Mahagram Yojana, with land proposals already received.

During zero hour, MLAs highlighted various grievances: Jullana MLA Vinesh Phogat criticised the government hospital in her constituency, citing a staff shortage (only 2 out of 7 positions filled), lack of a radiologist, and absence of ultrasound machines. She also raised concerns about high water-table levels affecting farmers.

Phogat further alleged irregularities in road carpeting, stating that an 8.5-inch-thick road was laid at just 2.5 inches and despite her complaints and spot inspection, no action was taken.

Uklana MLA Naresh Selwal accused a Hisar School Education Department official of corruption and harassment of staff. He also lamented the lack of recognition for Meenu Rani, a kho kho player from Haryana’s World Cup-winning team, pointing out that Maharashtra awarded its players Rs 2.5 crore and government jobs, while Haryana failed to honour its own athletes.

Firozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan raised concerns about rampant cheating in schools due to teacher shortages, leaving students with no option but to rely on unfair means.