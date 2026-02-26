Zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse: CM

Reiterating the state government’s firm stand against drug abuse, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday asserted that the government was pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace and had roped in saints and khaps to strengthen the awareness campaign.

Speaking during the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister said the government had intensified efforts to sensitise youth about the harmful effects of substance abuse through cyclothons, district-level awareness camps and large-scale marathons.

He said saints, spiritual leaders and khap representatives had also been associated with the campaign to spread awareness about the harmful consequences of drug abuse through their discourses.

The Chief Minister, along with Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, urged legislators and public representatives to rise above political considerations and actively support the anti-drug campaign.

Earlier, Congress MLA Gokul Setia alleged that due to poor medical audits, medicines such as tramadol were being sold openly, undermining the government’s de-addiction programme.

During the session, Haryana Sainik and Ardh-Sainik Welfare Minister Rao Narbir Singh announced that regular classes at the Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Charkhi Dadri would commence from April 1, 2027. He informed the House that the establishment of the institute had been announced by the Chief Minister in last year’s Budget speech.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel informed members that the Deputy Commissioner of Yamunanagar had been asked to furnish detailed information regarding area and population for the proposed constitution of Chhachhrauli as a Municipal Committee. He also said long-pending conveyance deeds of houses allotted to economically weaker families in Ballabhgarh would be completed through a special camp soon.

Public Works (B&R) Minister Ranbir Gangwa said the government was exploring the feasibility of constructing an elevated flyover from Ballabhgarh to Pali under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to ease traffic congestion in Faridabad. Responding to a query by Congress MLA Mamman Khan regarding slaughterhouses, Forest and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh said such units operated as licensed industrial establishments.