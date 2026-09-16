Zila Parishad chief holds meeting to review progress of development works

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zila Parishad, Brahma Prakash, held a meeting with gram sachivs and junior engineers of the Development and Panchayats Department at the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district to review the progress of various development works in the area.

He instructed the officials to ensure that all development works were completed within the stipulated time so that people in rural areas could benefit from them at the earliest.

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During the meeting, the CEO sought detailed information from gram sachivs and JEs about ongoing development projects in the villages. “I inquired about the current status of the projects, the quality of construction and the expected completion time,” said CEO Brahma Prakash.

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He said negligence in rural development projects would not be tolerated. “Officers and employees should regularly monitor ongoing work in their respective areas and, wherever obstacles arise, coordinate with the officials concerned to resolve them promptly,” the CEO said.

He directed the officials to resolve complaints received through various online portals, including CM Window, Jan Samvad and CPGRAMS, on a priority basis within the stipulated time limit.

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He said timely redressal of public complaints was an important responsibility of the administration. He further said that in case of delays in resolving complaints, the accountability of the officer or employee concerned would be fixed.

After the meeting, the CEO inspected the Amrit Sarovar in Chauwala village. He took stock of the condition of the sarovar, cleanliness and the development works carried out there.

He directed the officials to ensure proper maintenance of the Amrit Sarovars and make necessary arrangements for the convenience of villagers.

The CEO also planted a sapling in the courtyard of the BDPO office in Chhachhrauli under the “One Tree in the Name of Mother” campaign.

Deputy CEO of Zila Parishad Jaswinder Singh, SDO Shiv Dayal, BDPO Kartik Chauhan, along with gram sachivs and JEs of the Panchayati Raj Department, were present on the occasion.